Six Teams That Make Sense For A Jrue Holiday Trade

The Damian Lillard trade sweepstakes are over, and now, his old team is getting right back to making calls about trading a guard. The biggest name that the Portland Trail Blazers received in the deal that sent Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks was Jrue Holiday, the standout two-way guard who was crucial in getting Milwaukee over the hump in their pursuit of a championship.

If Portland wanted, it could keep Holiday around for a bit, let him serve as a mentor for their bevy of young guards, and look to move him at the trade deadline to a team that wants to make an all-in move during the season. But according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it seems far more likely that they move quickly.

“The Bucks sent two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday to Portland to acquire Lillard, and I expect the Blazers to be active in the next few days to find a new landing spot for the veteran guard,” Charania reported on Friday morning.

It begs the question: Which teams could use Holiday’s services the most? Holiday’s one of the best all-around guards in the league, a snug fit on basically any roster, and one of the NBA’s most highly-respected guys, which is to say that the Blazers are in a pretty good spot here. There will be a bidding war to acquire his services, even though he is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season if he declines to pick up his player option for 2024-25. With camp starting soon, teams interested in acquiring Holiday should be incentivized to move quickly to get in him before the season begins, which would theoretically drive up the bidding even more.

There are a ton of teams that could end up looking into a Holiday deal. Here, we’re going to look at the ones that make the most sense, both in terms of wanting to compete right now and having the stuff to make a deal happen.

6. Boston Celtics

Does Boston desperately need Holiday? Not really, no — they have Derrick White as their presumed starting point guard and felt confident enough in his ability to run the show that the team traded away Marcus Smart. Having said that: Boy, can you imagine this Celtics team with Jrue Holiday on it? Holiday has pushed one Eastern Conference contender with title aspirations over the hump before, and it’s not hard to see how he could do the same thing here if he ended up on this team.

Boston has a ton of picks it can potentially trade, including a top-4 protected 2024 selection from the Warriors, and a reportedly disgruntled guard in Malcolm Brogdon who could head the other way. Figuring out how to make the rest of this work financially would be tricky — would Boston even consider this if they’d have to move one of Robert Williams or Al Horford? — but there would not be a better starting five in the NBA than Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and any two of Horford, Williams, and Kristaps Porzingis. That, mixed with how he can initiate the offense and let Brown and Tatum focus on other things, makes the thought of him in Boston awfully fun.

5. New York Knicks

New York is sitting and waiting to strike when an All-NBA player hits the trade market. Why not make a move that: 1. Doesn’t really compromise their ability to do that and, 2. Gets them a guy who fits really well alongside Jalen Brunson in their backcourt? The Knicks have a boatload of future first-round picks, including four in the 2024 NBA Draft (their own and protected selections from Dallas, Detroit, and Washington). They can’t make all of these picks, and they have to do something at some point. Would two of those picks, one of their own future picks, Evan Fournier’s salary, and a young player work? Would they want to move R.J. Barrett? Would the Blazers want Immanuel Quickley (along with whatever else New York would need to add to make this work financially)? I’m assuming Quentin Grimes, who the team had zero interest in moving during its pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, would be off the table, but who knows?