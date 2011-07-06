Pre-Order Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “Watch The Throne”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Jay Z #Kanye West
07.06.11 7 years ago 8 Comments

Anticipation is mounting for the long-awaited album, Watch The Throne, from Jay-Z and Kanye West. On July 4, pre-orders officially began for what is expected to be an August release.

And while a 10-song tracklisting hit the web a few weeks ago, it’s the cover (shown above) that’s now being dissected. Some love it. Others don’t get it.

What do you think? Do you like the cover?

