Pre-Order Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “Watch The Throne”

Anticipation is mounting for the long-awaited album, Watch The Throne, from Jay-Z and Kanye West. On July 4, pre-orders officially began for what is expected to be an August release.
And while a 10-song tracklisting hit the web a few weeks ago, it’s the cover (shown above) that’s now being dissected. Some love it. Others don’t get it.
What do you think? Do you like the cover?
what is there not to get? its desgined after a throne. pretty fresh IMO. just hope none of the songs sound like HAM tho.
album is gonna be ass. Jay hasnt put out a good project in 4 years plus
Only thing I’m anticipating is how lackluster this album will be. Might be a couple decent songs, but that’s all I expect from two of the most overrated rappers in history. This ain’t a hip hop album, it’s a pop album.
@ brown-r u serious? Jay over-rated? “do yall listen to music or just skim thru it?”
Satanic stars and baphomets? Is that what you hinting at?
The beats on this album will be crazy, I expect it to be good but like Brown said, it’ll be pop influenced. You never know what Kanye gonna do
i agree kanye goes off in his own little world sometimes making beats but i gotta respect that he trying to push the limits. unlike dre or timberland their shit sounds the same from 10 years back
@SWAT
Yes, Jay-Z is overrated when it comes to the music. People attribute most of his greatness to his business success, not his music. He’s put out some good music, but he’s made a lot of seriously bad music over the years too that shouldn’t be discounted.
Both them dudes mailed in their last two albums. Dud about to get served up. And to comment on the overrated discussion. Jay-z is kinda overrated. People are doing this revisionist look at his albums and just removing context kinda like people are doing with Karl Malone. First Big was better then Nas, then the other regions started popping up. He was good but at the time he was never the best MC. People didn’t start sweating Jay until NYC’s hold on the game started slipping in 01. That’s when Blueprint became a masterpiece (it’s not), that’s when people went back and reevaulated Reasonable Doubt. From there Jay became the king and nobody in the industry would call him out for his crap albums (Kingdom Come, American gangster, and BP3)