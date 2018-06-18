Puma Has Signed Deandre Ayton And Marvin Bagley To Sneaker Deals

Getty Image

The NBA sneaker world is about to get shaken up in a major way. At least, that’s what Puma is hoping as they have signed sneaker and apparel contracts with two of the top prospects in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Marvin Bagley III was the first to reportedly join Team Puma, as the company rejoined the world of basketball shoe making for the first time in nearly two decades, but he’s being joined by Deandre Ayton, almost assuredly the No. 1 pick of the Suns, and Zhaire Smith, a projected mid-first round selection.

Ayton and Bagley III were officially announced in an interview with B/R Kicks as both of Puma’s new top stars explained why they signed with Puma, as the first NBA draft picks to join the brand since 1998 when Vince Carter inked a deal with Puma.