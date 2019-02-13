PUMA

Puma’s return to basketball has been fast and furious, as the company has gotten back to its roots and embraced hoops for the first time in decade. The latest example of this came on Wednesday morning, when the company announced that it had agreed to a marketing partnership with the NBA.

The two sides announced the news in a press release, with Adam Petrick, Puma’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing, saying that teaming up with the league is “a testament to the continued resurgence” that has been on display since Puma got back into basketball. With this new deal, Puma will be able to do things like show NBA players in their uniforms and “curate authentic and original content.”

In a statement, NBA Senior Vice President for Media and Business Development Dan Rossomondo said “Puma played an important part in the early footwear culture of the NBA. As Puma expands its presence in the basketball market with new player relationships and a new line of basketball sneakers, becoming an official footwear partner of the league was a natural next step to help amplify the brand’s return to the category.”

In the months since the company decided to get back into basketball, Puma has signed players like DeMarcus Cousins, Deandre Ayton, and Marvin Bagley III to sponsorship deals and released two signature sneakers: the Clyde Court Disrupt and the Uproar Charlotte (which is debuting during All-Star Weekend).