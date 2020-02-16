Quavo Trusts The Hawks Process In Atlanta

Welcome to Seven Questions or Less, a series on Dime in which we ask people from the world of music to talk about their basketball fandom. Recently we chatted with Quavo during All-Star weekend in Chicago. The Migos star is always busy, as he says, “This weekend I have six parties, and I’m playing in the celeb game, not to mention a halftime performance.” Other than the HOME by Martell x BET party, he was pretty much everywhere in the Windy City, including supporting Hawks PG Trae Young during the Three-Point Contest on Saturday night.

On his work with Martell, Quavo says, “I enjoy good cognac and I wanted to be unapologetic, and Martell just fits my character.”

Quavo didn’t take home Celeb Game MVP honors this year, but did honor Kobe with custom shoes memorializing Mamba and Gigi.

1. What is your favorite basketball memory?

My favorite basketball memory was the last Jordan shot in the All-Star Game in Atlanta.

2. Who was your favorite player growing up and why?

Reggie Miller because of his hunger and constant strive for greatness. He’d get in people’s heads for sure.

3. What’s the most memorable game you ever attended?

Lakers vs Hawks. Kobe and Gigi sat two seats down from me. Met them after the game and took photos with both and it was a beautiful moment.

4. What do you think of the Hawks this season?

We’re doing it and trying to get right. I trust their process.



5. What’s the most surreal moment you’ve experienced involving a current or former player?

When I got Steph Curry’s jersey & shoes in Atlanta, and when I got Kevin Durant’s jersey as well.

6. In your eyes, who is the most important player in history?

Kobe.