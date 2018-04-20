Quinn Cook’s Rise To The NBA Is Chronicled In A New Mini-Documentary

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors
04.20.18 2 hours ago

Quinn Cook has made the most of his chance with the Golden State Warriors this season. Signed to a two-way contract in October, Cook split time in Santa Cruz with the G-League Warriors and the Dubs in Oakland.-old played in 33 games for the Warriors, averaging 9.5 points per game and starting in 17 in the regular season.

He had the most points of any two-way player in the NBA this season, a 30-point outing against the Bucks on March 29. Cook has been great for the Warriors, especially when Stephen Curry has recovered from a number of injuries this season. Earlier in the month, the Warriors officially signed him to a multi-year contract to lock him up for the postseason.

And a documentary about his rise shows just how hard he’s worked to make it full-time in the NBA. Quinn Cook: Road Warrior covers the season that was for Cook and the journey he took to the starting lineup in the NBA.

