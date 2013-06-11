Rajon Rondo Really Is A Genius; Watch Him Destroy 2 People At Once In Connect Four

06.11.13 5 years ago
Remember all those rumors about how nasty Rajon Rondo was at Connect Four? Now we have some real video proof. Watch Rondo destroy two people at once when he sat down recently with Red Bull Signature Series host Sal Masekala and redbull.com basketball contributor Brian Kamenetzky.

Also included in these videos are Courtney Lee‘s unbelievable impersonations of Doc Rivers, Rondo’s relationship with Rivers, his outstanding Algebra skills, and how he mastered the game of Connect Four.

