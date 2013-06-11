Rajon Rondo Really Is A Genius; Watch Him Destroy 2 People At Once In Connect Four

Remember all those rumors about how nasty Rajon Rondo was at Connect Four? Now we have some real video proof. Watch Rondo destroy two people at once when he sat down recently withhost Sal Masekala and redbull.com basketball contributor Brian Kamenetzky.

Also included in these videos are Courtney Lee‘s unbelievable impersonations of Doc Rivers, Rondo’s relationship with Rivers, his outstanding Algebra skills, and how he mastered the game of Connect Four.

