Rajon Rondo & Red Bull Continue Giving Wings To Boston

Even in the postseason, the season-long journey of the great Boston’s Got Wings program has continued to make a real, tangible impact on the City of Boston’s basketball courts. All season long, Red Bull has been donating $500 to Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department for every steal recorded by Rajon Rondo, with every single dollar going towards the refurbishments of outdoor basketball courts all over the city. We were on hand in Boston the other day to see some of the transformation taking place at the Back Bay Fens.

So far, Boston’s Got Wings has sealcoated the surface of the two courts at The Fens and put in two new hoops at the famed Malcolm X basketball courts in Roxbury.

These improvements are just the start of the refurbishments across the city. For more info about the program or to find out how you can get involved GO HERE.

