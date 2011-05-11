Rajon Rondo & Red Bull Continue Giving Wings To Boston

#Red Bull
05.11.11 7 years ago

Even in the postseason, the season-long journey of the great Boston’s Got Wings program has continued to make a real, tangible impact on the City of Boston’s basketball courts. All season long, Red Bull has been donating $500 to Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department for every steal recorded by Rajon Rondo, with every single dollar going towards the refurbishments of outdoor basketball courts all over the city. We were on hand in Boston the other day to see some of the transformation taking place at the Back Bay Fens.

So far, Boston’s Got Wings has sealcoated the surface of the two courts at The Fens and put in two new hoops at the famed Malcolm X basketball courts in Roxbury.

These improvements are just the start of the refurbishments across the city. For more info about the program or to find out how you can get involved GO HERE.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Red Bull
TAGSboston's got wingsPlaygroundRAJON RONDOred bull

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP