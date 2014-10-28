Rajon Rondo Says He’s At 83 Percent Health, Nap-Time Decision For Opener

Rajon Rondo’s status for the Boston Celtics’ season-opener on Wednesday night will apparently come down to his pre-game nap. And whether he wakes up from that siesta ready to play or otherwise, Rondo’s recently broken hand currently puts him at “83 percent” health.

A playful Rondo spoke to reporters on Tuesday after the Celtics deemed him a game-time decision for tomorrow’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. The star point guard insisted that sleeping well tonight and tomorrow would ultimately decide his playing fate, while coach Brad Stevens informed media that Rondo gave him a very specific number in relation to full health.

Via ESPN’s Chris Forsberg:

“When I wake up from my nap, I’ll let [reporters] know. Around 4:30,” said Rondo. “If I sleep really really well tonight, and [Wednesday] afternoon with my nap, I’ll let you know how I’m feeling…” “[Rondo] has one more imaging [test on his hand] after practice [Tuesday] and then they’ll go from there,” said Stevens. “I think it’s more about his comfort level right now. I think [the trainers] feel like he’s progressed well and healed appropriately. I just asked him what he wants me to say and he said, ‘Tell [the media] I’m 83 percent.’ I said I’ll just tell them you’re 5/6 of the way there.

Even if Rondo doesn’t play on Wednesday, this is very encouraging news. It was just over month ago that he had surgery to repair his broken hand, and the initial diagnosis had him sidelined for up to eight weeks.

Even when reports recently surfaced that Rondo had a chance to appear in Boston’s opener, we were dubious. If there was any risk for further injury as a result of him taking the floor, the prudent choice would be to wait. But Stevens’ claim that Rondo’s status is more about comfort than actual healing is a sign that there’s no further cause for worry. If the four-time All-Star believes he can help his team, he should absolutely play against the Nets.

What a boon for the Celtics – in the present and future. Boston wants Rondo to be healthy and perform well not only for its prospects, but also to up his trade value. Missing the first month of regular season games certainly wouldn’t have helped in either regard. After his incredibly quick recovery, though, it’s almost as if Rondo’s injury never happened at all.

