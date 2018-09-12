Getty Image

Ralph Lawler’s 40th season broadcasting Clippers basketball games will be his last, as the legendary play-by-play man announced his upcoming retirement following the 2018-19 season.

In the 39 seasons Lawler has been the voice of the Clippers, he’s only seen 11 of those teams reach the postseason. He saw some of the lowest of lows, but was rewarded in recent years with the Lob City era Clippers that were not only a regular in the playoffs, but were among the most exciting and fun teams to watch, giving him ample opportunity to use his trademarked, “Oh me, oh my!” catchphrase.

“My wife Jo and I have grappled with this decision annually for 15 years. I now realize that I have spent half of my 80 years as a part of this team. The Clippers are a big part of my life’s DNA,” said Lawler. “Yet, it is important that we have some ‘life after basketball.’ The current ownership and management team has been so supportive, and we are forever grateful for our years with the Clippers. I cannot express how much I appreciate the fans. I am looking forward to thanking as many of them as possible in person during this final season.”

Lawler began with the Clippers when they were still in San Diego and has been a part of the team for the entirety of their run in Los Angeles. The originator of Lawler’s Law (first to 100 wins) has broadcast more than 3,100 games in his career and his final season with the team will be a celebratory occasion and, hopefully, he will be honored by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.