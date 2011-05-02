Ranking The NBA Playoffs Best Big-Man Rotations

We’ve always been taught the deeper you go in the playoffs, the more important those big uglies are. Sinewy guards breaking down defenses and wing shooters splashing jumpers from all over the court are great luxuries to have. But playoff basketball always comes back to the big guys, the rebounders and the paint protectors. You have to control the line of scrimmage to win.

Yesterday, we saw a Memphis front line take their game to an even higher level, a level that’s seldom reached in the playoffs. So far this year, that Grizzly interior has dominated like no other. They’ve been the best inside combination of any playoff team.

Here’s my rankings of the top big-man rotations still playing.

1. Memphis (Zach Randolph: 23.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 51% shooting, Marc Gasol: 15 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 58% shooting)

This one was easy. Randolph was the difference in four of Memphis’ five playoff wins so far and Gasol is second in postseason rebounding and third in shooting percentage. The bench brings energy, but it’s the bruising style of Gasol and Randolph that has the Grizzlies believing. As long as they win their matchups like they did in Game 1, the Thunder probably can’t win. Bad news for OKC, considering Memphis seems to be getting better every night.

2. L.A. Lakers (Andrew Bynum: 15.2 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 1.8 bpg, Pau Gasol: 13.5 ppg, 2.3 bpg, Lamar Odom: 12 ppg, six rpg)

After all of these years, Bynum has finally had the opportunity to step up his game when it was needed the most. Who knows what would’ve happened in the first round had he not put up consistent double-doubles? Gasol isn’t getting the criticism he got after the opening two games of the playoffs, but he should. He’s never played worse as a Laker. The only consistency was the inconsistency of Odom. Check out these numbers: in L.A.’s two losses, Odom averaged eight points and 2.5 rebounds. In their wins, he put up averages of 14 and 7.8.

3. Dallas (Dirk Nowitzki: 27.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg, Tyson Chandler: 9.5 rpg, 57% shooting)

Lost in the fascinating with Z-Bo’s transformation has been Dirk. Without Nowitzki playing at an MVP-level, I doubt Dallas wins more than one game against Portland. Every big possession went to Dirk, and he always delivered. Chandler held LaMarcus Aldridge to 43% shooting in the first round and kept him from dominating. You can easily make the case that the Mavs’ rotation has been better than L.A.’s, but it’s hard to say two great players are better than three. Luckily for us, the next two weeks will sort it all out.

4. Atlanta (Al Horford: 12 ppg, 10.2 rpg, Josh Smith: 14.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg)

Versatility is the word. Against Orlando, Atlanta brought out a big lineup, putting Smith at small forward. With Jason Collins, the Hawks can matchup with some of the NBA’s Goliaths. Now that Dwight Howard was sent home, they can go small again, sliding everyone down a spot and using Horford’s athleticism to take advantage of the Bulls in transition. This rotation was good in the first round, but the important numbers and shots fell to Jamal Crawford and Joe Johnson. Chicago is spectacular against the perimeter, so the Hawks interior will have to play like All-Stars to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

5. Chicago (Carlos Boozer: 10 ppg, 10.2 rpg, Joakim Noah: 12 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 2.6 bpg)

Offensively, they were pretty bad. But the defense never wavers. The Bulls’ front line held down the Pacers’ power players, especially Roy Hibbert, and were the defensive catalysts in the first round. Boozer was widely criticized for shrinking in the moment (and will now be dealing with turf toe), but if Derrick Rose and Luol Deng continue to carry the load on offense, Chicago can live with some off games from their power forward. With him and Noah at the back of the defense, they held Indiana to just 90 points a game on 41 percent shooting.

6. Miami (Chris Bosh: 17.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1.2 bpg, Joel Anthony: 5.2 rpg, 1.2 bpg)

Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Anthony are limited. We already knew that. Bosh’s presence is fleeting. We already knew that as well. Miami’s inside game is giving the Heat what it gave them all year: some energy once in a while, LeBron James‘ favorite pick-and-roll partner and periods of All-Star play from Bosh. At times against Philly in the first round, Bosh was an animal, and was at his best during the opening game (25 points, 12 rebounds) and the closeout game (22 points, 11 rebounds). Not by accident, he shot a combined 21 free throws in those games compared to just 13 freebies the entire rest of the postseason. When CB is aggressive, the Heat are a different team.

7. Boston (Kevin Garnett: 13.6 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 1.8 spg, Jermaine O’Neal: 58% shooting, 2.0 bpg)

The Celtics miss Shaquille O’Neal right now just as much as Kendrick Perkins. His continued absence is forcing Jermaine O’Neal to play minutes he can’t. While Garnett had a big night in Game 4 against the Knicks to close them out (26 points, 10 rebounds), he’s also struggled against New York’s weak interior. Yesterday, he did basically nothing against Miami, and if Amar’e Stoudemire doesn’t hurt his back in the first round, STAT would’ve had his way with KG. He’s one of the team’s leaders, but Boston has won strictly off their perimeter play.

8. Oklahoma City (Serge Ibaka: 11.2 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 4.8 bpg, Perkins: 4.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg)

One man can only do so much. Asking the 21-year-old Ibaka to anchor a front line, despite not even starting for most of this season, is a lot to ask. Nick Collison has been a nonfactor for most of the postseason, and even Perkins, the player who was supposed to make the difference, has struggled with foul trouble. His defense didn’t stand out against Nene (14.2 ppg) in the first round and in Game 1 against Memphis, he was abused.

What do you think? What are your playoff rankings?

