Joel Embiid And The 76ers Blitzed The Raptors To Take A 2-0 Series Lead

The Philadelphia 76ers torched the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 over the weekend, utterly dominating on the offensive end of the floor in a lopsided victory. On Monday evening, the same two teams matched up at Wells Fargo Center, though the Raptors were without rookie standout Scottie Barnes and with starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. greatly limited by what the team described as a non-COVID illness. Though the Raptors enjoyed some productive stretches, the 76ers put together another incredibly strong effort over the course of 48 minutes, taking a 2-0 series advantage with a 112-97 win.

Coming off a disappointing Game 1 performance, Toronto was hot out of the gate, both in performance and fireworks. There was an early skirmish between the two teams, setting the tone for a potentially explosive atmosphere in Philadelphia.

Raptors-Sixers getting chippy 90 seconds into Game 2 (via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/1TvzSeGU7F — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 18, 2022

The Raptors also zoomed to an 11-2 run at the outset, showing some of the offensive firepower that rarely materialized in the opener, headlined by a hot shooting start from Fred VanVleet.

STARTING STRONG 👌 pic.twitter.com/hHWDNENypV — x – Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 18, 2022

From there, the Sixers slowly established control, first generating free throw attempts and converting them at a high level. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby both picked up two fouls in a hurry for Toronto, and the Sixers attempted 12 free throws in less than eight minutes. That helped to fuel a 16-2 run by Philadelphia to take its first lead.

VanVleet had other ideas, though, as he carried Toronto’s offense in the opening minutes, scoring 14 points in 10 minutes, headlined by four three-pointers.

VanVleet is dialed in early 🎯 pic.twitter.com/XJcXaA5064 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2022

Joel Embiid was not ready to be outdone, setting a new playoff career high with 19 points in the first period. After all of that, the Raptors held a one-point lead after 12 minutes, but that was largely the end of the good news for the visitors.