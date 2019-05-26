Getty Image

For the first time in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors will play in the NBA Finals. The Raptors defended their home court in front of a delirious crowd at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, and after 48 grueling minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto picked up a victory in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 100-94 win in Game 6.

Milwaukee came to play on both ends of the floor in the first quarter. Their defense was swarming, holding Toronto to 18 points on 31.6 percent shooting from the field with one made triple.

On the other end, the crisp, efficient Bucks offense that had gone missing over the last few games showed up. Milwaukee scored 31 points on 57.1 percent shooting, hitting six of their nine threes. It also helped that the Bucks were propelled by a pair of monster runs. One saw them score 11 unanswered points early on in the period. The other featured them closing out the frame by scoring 10 points in a row.