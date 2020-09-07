Three Keys For The Raptors And Celtics Pivotal Game 5

After Boston was 0.5 seconds away from taking a 3-0 series lead and pushing the defending champion Raptors to the brink, Toronto has clawed their way even with the Celtics thanks to a miraculous three at the buzzer from OG Anunoby in Game 3 and a dominant defensive performance in Game 4. On Monday, the two sides will be looking to take control of the series in Game 5, both knowing the importance of taking a 3-2 advantage (particularly given the neutral floor environment).

Thus far, the series has been extremely even, with the Celtics currently holding a narrow +3 advantage in the series with every game being decided by single digits. There’s little reason to expect anything different going forward in what has been a sensational defensive series from both teams. That end of the floor should see high level play throughout, with the main questions coming for both teams on the offensive end, where they must solve the puzzle that is the opposing defense.

With that in mind, let’s look at three keys to Game 5 that will swing the series in favor of either Toronto or Boston.

1. Three-Point Shooting

I really wish the biggest thing wasn’t so basic, but as we’ve seen in just about every game in every series thus far, this is the biggest difference maker in today’s NBA. Boston dominated from beyond the arc early in the series, with Toronto struggling mightily to find their rhythm from deep until late in Game 2. In the past two games, things have flipped in the Raptors’ direction from deep, as they’ve connected on a solid 30-of-84 (35.7 percent) from three-point range, while Boston has hit just 16-of-64 (25 percent) in their two losses.

As the series moves forward, whichever team can create and knock down good looks from the outside will have an advantage. These are two excellent defensive teams who are very good at taking away your first (and often second) option, leading to role players being asked to knock down shots. As simple as it may be, the team that gets the most assistance from its non-stars from beyond the arc might just be the one to make it to the conference finals.

2. Can Pascal Siakam Assert Himself?

The first three games of this series were rough for the Raptors All-Star forward, but he came alive in Game 4 with 23 points and 11 rebounds on 10-of-23 shooting (he was 8-for-10 inside the three-point arc). His three-point woes single-handedly dragged the Raptors team shooting numbers down in Game 4, but his willingness to take those shots from deep is actually part of what helped open things up for him inside. The Celtics have thrown a variety of defensive looks and matchups at Siakam in this series, but the one thing that’s been clear is that they’re happy to let him try and post up one of their many shorter but strong defenders. The reason for that is, Siakam’s not great at creating good looks for himself backing down an opponent, as it often results in a semi-contested push/hook shot from 6-8 feet from the rim. Those are shots Boston will live with and Siakam has to avoid settling for too often — especially before he gets into a rhythm.