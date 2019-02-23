Raptors on Twitter

The breakup between DeMar DeRozan was swift and messy, but time heals all wounds. The San Antonio Spurs traveled to the top of Lake Ontario on Friday to visit the Toronto Raptors in a game that certainly had some added meaning for one of their star players.

While Kawhi Leonard has by now acclimated himself to Toronto and the Raptors, DeRozan had not visited his longtime home since the trade that moved him from Toronto and got Leonard out of a strange situation in San Antonio.

While DeRozan was publicly upset over the trade, the Raptors did right by him and gave the star a thank you video they aired in the arena early on Friday night.