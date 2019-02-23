The Raptors Welcomed DeMar DeRozan Back To Toronto With An Emotional Thank You Video

02.22.19 27 mins ago

Raptors on Twitter

The breakup between DeMar DeRozan was swift and messy, but time heals all wounds. The San Antonio Spurs traveled to the top of Lake Ontario on Friday to visit the Toronto Raptors in a game that certainly had some added meaning for one of their star players.

While Kawhi Leonard has by now acclimated himself to Toronto and the Raptors, DeRozan had not visited his longtime home since the trade that moved him from Toronto and got Leonard out of a strange situation in San Antonio.

While DeRozan was publicly upset over the trade, the Raptors did right by him and gave the star a thank you video they aired in the arena early on Friday night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSDEMAR DEROZANsan antonio spursTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP