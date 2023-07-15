One of the reported issues with a Damian Lillard trade to the Miami Heat revolves around Tyler Herro. While Lillard wants the Portland Trail Blazers to send him to Miami, Herro is the Heat’s most appealing young player, and he doesn’t make a ton of sense on a Blazers’ roster that includes Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons.

As such, a few teams have been brought up as a potential third squad to help facilitate a deal and land Herro in the process. The latest of which, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, are the Toronto Raptors, which have reportedly expressed some level of interest in trying to be the team that gets Herro.

The Toronto Raptors can also be added to the list of teams that have expressed exploratory interest in acquiring Herro as part of multi-team trade talks between the Blazers and Heat involving Lillard, league sources told HoopsHype.

Toronto was among the NBA’s lowest-scoring offenses last year — they found themselves 24th out of 30 teams — and were the third-worst three-point shooting team in the league. To make things more difficult, the team’s top scorer in the backcourt, Fred VanVleet, left to join the Houston Rockets in free agency. Herro would make some sense, then, as someone who could provide a spark offensively, but of course, there’s a big difference between being interested in a player and a deal coming to fruition.