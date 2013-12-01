Raptors’ Rudy Gay Gets Snuffed During Attempted “Mozgov”

The Denver Nuggets got the 112-98 win during Sunday’s 1:00 p.m. game in Toronto when Timofey Mozgov dominated the Raptors on their home floor with a double-double: 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. He even smothered a Rudy Gay attempt to “Mozgov” him with a slam.

Here’s Moz running the floor and getting rewarded with the dunk in mini-transition.

Shortly thereafter, he blocked Gay so bad he had the Raptors wing shook and hugging his face to recover. The force of Movgov’s block might not take the stink off some of his more famous Mozgov moments, but it was impressive Mov keeps going up when guys try and throw it down. This time, Moz won the one-on-one battle in the air.

