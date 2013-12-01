Raptors’ Rudy Gay Gets Snuffed During Attempted “Mozgov”

#GIFs
12.01.13 5 years ago

The Denver Nuggets got the 112-98 win during Sunday’s 1:00 p.m. game in Toronto when Timofey Mozgov dominated the Raptors on their home floor with a double-double: 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. He even smothered a Rudy Gay attempt to “Mozgov” him with a slam.

Here’s Moz running the floor and getting rewarded with the dunk in mini-transition.

Shortly thereafter, he blocked Gay so bad he had the Raptors wing shook and hugging his face to recover. The force of Movgov’s block might not take the stink off some of his more famous Mozgov moments, but it was impressive Mov keeps going up when guys try and throw it down. This time, Moz won the one-on-one battle in the air.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMaggifsRudy GaySmackTIMOFEY MOZGOVTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP