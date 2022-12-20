raptors sixers fast break fail
Twitter
DimeMag

The Raptors Followed Up A Terrible Sixers Fast Break With An Even More Terrible Fast Break

by: Uproxx authors

The Toronto Raptors entered Monday evening’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers in a tailspin. The Raptors lost the previous five games and, with a double-digit halftime deficit in Philadelphia, the vibes were not immaculate for Toronto. With that said, the wildest moment of the first half between the division rivals took place in the second quarter with Philadelphia leading 44-31 with fewer than eight minutes remaining before the break.

In short, the two teams combined to make a mockery of a pair of fast break situations, yielding no points on either side.

First, Philadelphia simply over-passed in an advantage situation. Shake Milton then flipped up a shot that didn’t draw iron, and that kickstarted what was a favorable possession for Toronto. Pascal Siakam rightly pushed the ball and set up a 2-on-1 fast break for OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes. In similar fashion to what happened to Philadelphia, the passing wasn’t great and the end result was a lost-ball turnover.

This entire sequence could have been set to “Yakety Sax,” even if there was not any real damage for either team. It’s not as if these teams are incapable of effective transition play either, but the Raptors and Sixers briefly lost the collective ability to function on offense and the results were amusing.

Listen To This
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×