Getty Image

After a Game 5 performance that ended with a 36-point loss, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to be in serious trouble against the Toronto Raptors. With their backs against the wall, however, the Sixers responded in a big way, putting together an impressive showing in a 112-101 victory to send the series back to Canada for Game 7 on Sunday.

The first quarter was filled with runs on both sides, with the Sixers setting the tone at the outset with a push of their own. Philadelphia took a 13-5 lead with an engaged crowd behind them.

Jimmy Butler post fade 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/25FEbo7yvB — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 10, 2019

On cue, the Raptors scored 10 straight points to take the lead and, in doing so, held the Sixers scoreless for more than four minutes of clock time.