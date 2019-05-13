Getty Image

The second of the two Game 7s on Sunday in the NBA was, like the first, a game that featured a rather ugly start but a tense, tight fourth quarter with both teams trading the lead down the stretch, with an unbelievable finish as Toronto advanced to face the Bucks on a Kawhi Leonard game-winner at the buzzer.

It was far from an offensive exhibition between the Sixers and Raptors, but the two teams found themselves deadlocked down the stretch in Toronto. For the Raptors, they rode Kawhi Leonard, who had a career-high 30 field goal attempts entering the fourth quarter, while the Sixers followed Joel Embiid’s lead as he played all but three minutes of the game.

Toronto took an early lead as Philly had just 13 first quarter points, but wasn’t able to capitalize on the Sixers’ bad shooting to pull away significantly as they also struggled from the field. Both teams finished the first half shooting 34% from the floor, with the Raptors holding a four point edge at the break. There wasn’t much to write home about in the first three quarters, but the tension rose in the fourth and the best players rose to the occasion.

Leonard, while the workhorse in the first three quarters wasn’t his usual efficient self, going 10-of-30 through the third, but found his range in the fourth, hitting 6-of-9 in the final period to help pull the Raptors ahead entering the closing minutes before, eventually, sending the Raptors to the conference finals with this bucket at the buzzer.