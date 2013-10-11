Who Would You Rather Draft In Fantasy: Kyrie Irving Or Derrick Rose?

Hopefully, you’re ready with cheat sheets, rankings and tips for your annual fantasy basketball draft party. If it hasn’t happened already, just know it’s coming. In the coming week, we’ll be breaking down and debating key matchups so when the time comes to choose, you’ll know where to go.

KYRIE IRVING

For starters, I want to begin by saying Kyrie Irving is the future of NBA point guards. Irving has some of the smoothest handles the league has ever seen, and his offensive efficiency is through the roof. With the basketball IQ that Irving has been blessed with, he’s capable of getting all his teammates involved like any top tier point guard, while possessing the ability to shoot the lights out from the field. Irving is easily one of the NBA’s most consistent scorers and 3-point shooters on the court today. Among point guards last season, Irving ranked eighth in three-pointers with 1.8 per game and third in total scoring, recording 22.5 PPG, behind Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook. This is going to immediately provide fantasy owners with an substantial boost in the scoring categories.

Irving’s assist totals are not going to blow you out of your chair, but he still averaged just under six a game, making him a sure lock to have a solid source out of that category. It’s crucial to draft around the strengths and weaknesses of your team, so if you’re lucky enough to grab an exceptional scoring guard early, like Irving, be sure to find a point guard that is built around distributing the ball later in the draft.

Unlike many guards in the NBA, Irving shoots a very respectable percentage from the field. He made 45 percent of his shots last year, so don’t expect too many off nights for the upcoming superstar. One of the biggest knocks on players is having empty stats, particularly on the defensive end, but not Irving. His 1.5 SPG is good for 15th in the NBA among point guards. Irving also chipped in 0.4 blocks per game during the 2012-2013 campaign, a number that’s constantly overlooked. Mangers don’t expect to get any blocks out of the guards they draft, but having one who logs almost half a block per game is more helpful then one can realize.

Now trust me, I’m aware of the concerns fantasy managers are going to have coming into the 2013-2014 season: can Irving finally stay healthy? It’s impossible to predict, but I can’t overlook the value Uncle Drew possesses. Irving played 51 games his rookie season, and 59 games last season, so it’s still a mystery whether or not he can ride out a full year. But let’s face the facts. Saying Irving’s upside is through the roof is still an understatement. I would not hesitate for one second making Irving a part of my fantasy team on draft day and I advise all managers to snag this stud early.

-CHRIS DIGIOIA

