Ray Allen Breaks Another Record; The Greatest Shooting Display On YouTube; Skylar Diggins & Jay-Z Team Up

If you ask, he probably still thinks Milwaukee is winning in seven games. Everyone else? They know this series is over, especially after the Heat’s predictable shutdown second half in their 104-91 win to take a 3-0 lead.scored 22,had one of the oddest statlines (1-for-12 shooting, four points, 11 assists, nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks) you’ll ever see, andcame off the pine smoking. Jesus hit five triples (breaking‘s record for career playoff triples) on his way to a game-high 23 points, and consistently found himself wide open because of mind-numbingly stupid rotations from the Bucks. The No. 8 seed, which watched the Heat eat them alive in both seconds halves in Miami, had just one string of decent basketball after halftime: a 9-0 third quarter run that was sparked by the following(16 points, 11 rebounds) coast-to-coast jam. But besides that burst, Miami hit the hosts with a 15-4 run spanning from the end of the second to the start of the third quarter, then drove the stake through the heart at the end of the third. …

Was last night’s Brooklyn/Chicago Game 3 one of the ugliest games of the season? You could make the case. The Bulls barely held on, winning 79-76 for a 2-1 series lead even after they went nearly seven minutes of crunch time with just two points (the only thing the Nets had going were Joe Johnson‘s serious Air Jordan 11s). Long before that, Brooklyn jumped out 17-5 to start the game, then proceeded to miss 14 straights shots. Eventually, they’d go a full 12 minutes and score only four points, missing a total of 25 of 26 shots. Carlos Boozer (22 points, 16 rebounds), Luol Deng (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Brook Lopez (22 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks) were the only ones who brought their games, yet the matchup was determined elsewhere. Both Nate Robinson and Joakim Noah split trips to the line in the final minute, leaving Brooklyn one last chance down three with 4.4 seconds left. Fittingly, it ended with an awesome defensive possession from Chicago. They drove Johnson and MarShon Brooks to give it up, and it ended with a wild air ball from C.J. Watson. … Taj Gibson did unleash one sick highlight: dealing Kim K-like harshness out to Kris Humphries.

Dikembe Mutombo was in the Grindhouse to present the Defensive Player of the Year award to Marc Gasol, but it took about three minutes to realize this was going to be Zach Randolph‘s night. Z-Bo went for 27 points and 11 rebounds in the Grizzlies’ 94-82 Game 3 win, bench-pressing Blake Griffin‘s (16 points, two boards) body in the process. According to the genius of Lionel Hollins, “Everyday life throws a knife at you” and it’s all about how you respond (we guess?). The Grizzlies weren’t pretty, but they definitely responded after falling down 0-2. At one point in the second half with the fans chanting “Z-Bo!” the big fella was so hyped he actually got excited when Matt Barnes damn near took his head off. That was also an example of how soft the NBA has gotten. Z-Bo HUGGED Barnes after that hit, and yet the refs decided it was a flagrant foul. … Hit page 2 to hear about why the Lakers are in even more trouble…