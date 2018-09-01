Ray Allen Was Told Not To Settle For Threes Early In His NBA Career

Getty Image

Ray Allen is in the conversation for being the best shooter in NBA history. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson might have something to say about that, but Allen was the type of player who was automatic when he got his feet set and he was able to get a shot off. Add in that he hit one of the biggest shots in NBA history during the 2013 Finals and his bonafides as a shooter are clear.

As it turns out, coaches early on in Allen’s career weren’t totally on board with him letting it fly as frequently as he did. Allen spoke to Steve Aschburner about his NBA career, and apparently, coaches told him that he didn’t need to “settle” for threes.

“When George Karl came in, we played faster,” Allen said. “And if we had a good shot available, we’d always take it. But early in my career, a lot of my coaches — if you took the 3 — were like, ‘You don’t have to settle. You’re settling.’ Now that’s changed.”