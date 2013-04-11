Reebok Announces The Official Release Details Of Shaquille O’Neal’s Shaq Attaq

Immediately after All-Star Weekend in February, I flew out to Las Vegas to catch up with Reebok and Shaquille O’Neal and take in the launch of one of the most anticipated retro releases of 2013: the Reebok Shaq Attaq. Now we have the official details. The sneaker will be dropping with a very limited launch on Friday, April 19 at key retailers like Jimmy Jazz, Shiekh, Villa, City Gear, DTLR, Shoe Palace, and on Reebok.com.

The shoe features Pump technology, as well as Graphlite, a first of its kind lightweight technology. The colors, sleek fit and style all screamed futuristic, which is something O’Neal wanted from the start. It was his chance to make a statement, the only first shoe he’d ever have as a rookie. Considering sneakerheads are still going crazy over 20 years later, I’d say he accomplished his goal.

In addition to the release, there will be launch parties at key stores like 1973 by Mr. R (Miami), Millennium Shoes (Inglewood, CA) and Shoe City (Hyattsville, MD). But note that none of these places will have the shoes available until midnight of that Thursday night.

1973 by Mr. R

100 16th Street, Ste 1-4, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Date: Thursday, April 18th

Time: 10PM – 1AM

Millennium Shoes

234 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90301

Date: Friday, April 19th

Time: 3-5PM

Shoe City

PG Plaza Mall, 3500 E W Hwy, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Date: Friday, April 19th

Time: 5-8PM

