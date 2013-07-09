Reebok Classic & Allen Iverson’s “Answer I All-Star” Limited Colorways Release This Month

We are getting spoiled by Reebok Classic. Coming up later this month is another fresh new look at a famous Allen Iverson sneaker, the Answer 1. These two All-Star colorways are meant to showcase what the shoe would’ve looked like had AI played in them in the NBA’s midseason classic.

Releasing July 26, limited pairs of the navy/white Answer I All-Star colorway will be available at Foot Locker, Eastbay and Reebok.com, while the red/white colorway will be found at Finish Line, Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs, Eastbay, Jimmy Jazz, and Reebok.com. Both pairs will be $150. Stay tuned to Dime for more details as they arrive.

Which pair do you like better?

