Reebok Classic Introduces Kamikaze I “Family Pack”

Today, Reebok Classic officially introduced a new Kamikaze I “purple/green/orange” colorway, which will debut as one of the first family packs of the year. Accented by metallic purple hits on the uper and Aztec-patterned lacing, the sneaker is inspired by Shawn Kemp and his 1996 All-Star Game appearance.

This colorway will be releasing on Friday, April 25 in very limited pairs at City Gear, Shoe City, Villa, Shiekh, and Cool J’s for $115 ($90 GS, $70 PS). For now, stay tuned for more details and check out the images below.

