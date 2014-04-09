Reebok Classic Introduces Kamikaze I “Family Pack”

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.09.14 4 years ago

Today, Reebok Classic officially introduced a new Kamikaze I “purple/green/orange” colorway, which will debut as one of the first family packs of the year. Accented by metallic purple hits on the uper and Aztec-patterned lacing, the sneaker is inspired by Shawn Kemp and his 1996 All-Star Game appearance.

This colorway will be releasing on Friday, April 25 in very limited pairs at City Gear, Shoe City, Villa, Shiekh, and Cool J’s for $115 ($90 GS, $70 PS). For now, stay tuned for more details and check out the images below.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSKamikaze IKamikaze I "Family Pack"REEBOKReebok ClassicReebok Kamikaze I "Family Pack"Reebok Kamikaze I MidSHAWN KEMPStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP