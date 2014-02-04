Reebok Classic Launching Shaq Attaq “LSU Tigers” Purple/Yellow Colorway

The 2014 All-Star Game will be held at New Orleans Arena, and with a nod towards bayou beginnings, Reebok Classic unveils their latest classic Shaq Attaq re-release. While this might look like an homage to Shaquille O’Neal‘s time with the Lakers, it’s really to commemorate his three-year reign in the SEC as the behemoth in the middle for the LSU Tigers. The Reebok Shaq Attaq purple/yellow “LSU Tigers” colorway arrive just in time for the All-Star break right in the city they celebrate.

He might have starred for two teams in the purple and gold, but Shaq’s initial love for big-time basketball transpired in the humid climes near the Gulf of Mexico. Of course there should be an iteration of the classic Shaq Attaq to mark that step in his career.

The Shaq Attaq purple/yellow will hit stores on Friday, February 14th at retailers including Finish Line, Foot Locker, Champs, Eastbay, Jimmy Jazz, DTLR and Reebok.com for $159.99.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.