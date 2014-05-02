Reebok Classic OG Pack To Relaunch In May

Spring is officially here, which means summer is next… which means you better have some fresh white kicks to wear out to parties and BBQs. Thankfully, Reebok Classic is relaunching the iconic OG Pack this month on May 16.

The Classic Leather was first introduced for both sexes in 1983 and became a favorite simply because of its straightforward and clean design, while the Freestyle Hi came a year earlier as the first aerobic hi-top to combine support, stability and high-fashion. It revolutionized women’s fashion, becoming one of the first shoes that was comfortable on both the court and in the club.

White/white iterations of both classics will be releasing on May 16. The Classic Leather will be available for $65 at key retailers Urban Outfitters, Shiekh Shoes, Shoe City, Expressions, Kicks USA, Karmaloop.com and the Freestyle Hi will be available for the same price at key retailers David Z, Shoe Palace, City Sports, Moe’s Sneaker Spot, Reebok.com. Stay tuned for more details and check out the images below.

