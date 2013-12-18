Reebok Classic Releasing Special “Ghost Of Christmas” Pack

Christmas comes early for Reebok fans of all ages this year. Reebok Classic is releasing a special “Ghost of Christmas” Pack on Friday, December 20, which includes holiday-inspired colorways of three of their biggest hits: Allen Iverson‘s Question Mid “Ghost of Christmas Future,” Shawn Kemp‘s Kamikaze II Mid “Ghost of Christmas Past,” and Shaquille O’Neal‘s Shaq Attaq “Ghost of Christmas Present.” It’s A Christmas Carol package inspired by Charles Dickens‘ classic holiday tale!

Question Mid “Ghost of Christmas Future”

Although it pays homage to Allen Iverson, now-since retired, no one could have foreseen the iconography of Iverson’s shoe and game coming out of Georgetown in 1996. But he continues to influence a future generation of ballers even as he no longer graces the hardwood.

Kamikaze II Mid “Ghost of Christmas Past”

The red upper highlights one of the most awesome sneaker silhouetes to ever be released, matching the beauty and power of Shawn Kemp’s forays to the rim. While the former Supersonic has long-since retired, his high-flying game in the Pacific northwest and game-changing sneaker will not be forgotten even as his former fans lobby to bring professional basketball back to Seattle.

Shaq Attaq “Ghost of Christmas Present”

A racing green/sonic green Shaq Attaq “Present” finishes off the seasonal pack. Fans keep asking for more colorways, so Reebok is giving them what they ask for with another Shaq Attaq bring back. The shoe is almost as relevant today as it was when Shaq was rocking them while pounding opponents in the post in 1992.

The Reebok Classic “Ghost of Christmas” pack launches this Friday, December 20th when limited pairs of the Reebok Classic Question Mid ($125/$90 GS), Shaq Attaq ($160) and Kamikaze II Mid ($100/$85 GS) hit Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz and reebok.com.

