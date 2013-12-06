Reebok Classic Releases “Ghost of Christmas” Video With Cam’ron & Juelz Santana

A White Men Can’t Jump-esque video with Killa Cam and Juelz, rocking some dope upcoming Reebok Classic releases? That’s must watch. This one doesn’t disappoint, either.

Besides the rappers, the shoes take center stage in this one, as we get our best look yet at the upcoming “Ghost Of Christmas” pack from Reebok, which will include holiday renditions of three of their most iconic silhouettes ever: the Kamikaze II Mid, the Question Mid and the Shaq Attaq.

There’s the Question Mid “Ghost of Christmas Future” colorway, featuring an in-your-face purple meant to honor the unapologetic Allen Iverson. The Kamikaze II Mid “Ghost of Christmas Past” version comes through in a sick gray, orange and red upper to make sure we never forget the Reignman and his incredible dunks. Finally, there’s the Shaq Attaq “Ghost of Christmas Present” green colorway.

The pack is releasing in limited numbers on December 20 for $125/$90 GS (Question), $160 (Shaq Attaq) and $100/$85 GS (Kamikaze) at Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz and reebok.com. Check out the images below for a closer look.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.