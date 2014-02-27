Reebok Classic Unveils Super Limited “Banner Question” For Allen Iverson

Today, Reebok Classic announced they’re releasing a super limited edition sneaker called the Banner Question to honor Allen Iverson‘s jersey retirement. The shoe, a new colorway of the iconic Question Mid, will be released on March 14 at select retailers nationwide for $160. The specific retailers will be announced during the Sixers retirement ceremony on March 1.

“Words cannot express what it means to have the 76ers organization retire my jersey,” Iverson said in a release. “And to have Reebok make the Banner Question that’s symbolic of this event makes it even more special. The Sixers and Reebok are two partners that have always had my back and for that I’m forever grateful.”

The sneaker features a jersey fabric upper, a custom sock liner and gold Reebok detailing on the tongue and heel. For now, check out the images below and stay tuned for more updates.

What’s your favorite Question colorway?

