Reebok Classic Unveils Super Limited “Banner Question” For Allen Iverson

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Philadelphia 76ers
02.27.14 4 years ago

Today, Reebok Classic announced they’re releasing a super limited edition sneaker called the Banner Question to honor Allen Iverson‘s jersey retirement. The shoe, a new colorway of the iconic Question Mid, will be released on March 14 at select retailers nationwide for $160. The specific retailers will be announced during the Sixers retirement ceremony on March 1.

“Words cannot express what it means to have the 76ers organization retire my jersey,” Iverson said in a release. “And to have Reebok make the Banner Question that’s symbolic of this event makes it even more special. The Sixers and Reebok are two partners that have always had my back and for that I’m forever grateful.”

The sneaker features a jersey fabric upper, a custom sock liner and gold Reebok detailing on the tongue and heel. For now, check out the images below and stay tuned for more updates.

What’s your favorite Question colorway?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSALLEN IVERSONBanner QuestionPHILADELPHIA 76ERSQuestionQuestion MidREEBOKReebok Banner QuestionReebok ClassicReebok ClassicsReebok QuestionReebok Question MidStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP