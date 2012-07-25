Reebok Classics Unveils The New “Classic Jam”

Reebok Classics has hit consumers with a few dope sneakers this summer, and their latest release is no different. They have unveiled their newest shoe called the “Classic Jam” and it’s a mash-up hybrid of four of the company’s greatest sneakers ever. Reebok explains that the sole was inspired by the Reverse Jam while the TPU support eyelet comes from the Original Pump. Also, the TPU heel counter is pulled from the Dual Pump Runner, and then, the stitch detailing is from the Pump Twilight.

Beginning August 1, the two colorways shown here will be available for $85 at Finish Line.

Rick Ross and BrandUn DeShay, who was nominated for XXL Magazine’s 2012 Freshman Class, have already been spotted rocking these joints, and actually, BrandUn DeShay will be featured in his own Reebok Classics campaign supporting the shoe.

Will you get a pair?

