Reebok Introduces Blacktop “Retaliate” Performance Pumps

continues to augment their classic Blacktop collection , but this time they’ve added performance quality with thesneakers dropping on June 1. Reebok’s added their latest performance technology to the pumps Dee Brown made so famous back in the day.

Similar in appearance to the limited edition Blacktop “Boulevard” and “Battleground,” the Reebok Retaliate features the latest in on-court technology without sacrificing off-court style.

The Blacktop Retaliate will hit shelves at key retailers Jimmy Jazz, City Gear, Expressions, Shoe City and Reebok.com for $125 on June 1.

