Reebok Pump Omni Lite Summer Releases Unveiled

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.13.12 6 years ago
Reebok Classics didn’t want to stop with the re-release of the Reebok Question. That famed sneaker sold out in two hours, and now because of the incredible success of Allen Iverson‘s most popular shoe ever, Reebok Classics is coming back again with two new summer colorways for their latest retro. If you need some ill sneakers for the summer, whether playing ball or just kicking it, it’ll be hard to top the the Reebok Pump Omni Lite.

On June 15th, Reebok Classics will re-release the black/flash red/white, white/Reebok royal/orange, and black/sunrock colorways for $115 at retailers including Jimmy Jazz, EastBay, Villa and Reebok.com.

On July 6th, Reebok Classics will re-release the white/buzz blue/vitamin c and black/fearless purple colorways for $115 at retailers including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Foot Action and Reebok.com

Originally launched in 1989, the Pump was a ground-breaking technology that no one had ever seen before. The basketball shoe ushered in a new development that’s now vital for any basketball shoe: a personalized, customized fit. Y’all will probably remember this sneaker from the 1992 NBA Slam Dunk Contest when Dee Brown pumped up his Omni’s before winning the contest with a no-look dunk. Classic.

Hit page 2 to check out the colorways dropping on July 6…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSREEBOKReebok ClassicsReebok Pump Omni LiteStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP