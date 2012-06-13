Reebok Pump Omni Lite Summer Releases Unveiled

On June 15th, Reebok Classics will re-release the black/flash red/white, white/Reebok royal/orange, and black/sunrock colorways for $115 at retailers including Jimmy Jazz, EastBay, Villa and Reebok.com.
On July 6th, Reebok Classics will re-release the white/buzz blue/vitamin c and black/fearless purple colorways for $115 at retailers including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Foot Action and Reebok.com
Originally launched in 1989, the Pump was a ground-breaking technology that no one had ever seen before. The basketball shoe ushered in a new development that’s now vital for any basketball shoe: a personalized, customized fit. Y’all will probably remember this sneaker from the 1992 NBA Slam Dunk Contest when Dee Brown pumped up his Omni’s before winning the contest with a no-look dunk. Classic.