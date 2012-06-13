Reebok Pump Omni Lite Summer Releases Unveiled

didn’t want to stop with the re-release of the Reebok Question . That famed sneaker sold out in two hours, and now because of the incredible success of‘s most popular shoe ever, Reebok Classics is coming back again with two new summer colorways for their latest retro. If you need some ill sneakers for the summer, whether playing ball or just kicking it, it’ll be hard to top the

On June 15th, Reebok Classics will re-release the black/flash red/white, white/Reebok royal/orange, and black/sunrock colorways for $115 at retailers including Jimmy Jazz, EastBay, Villa and Reebok.com.

On July 6th, Reebok Classics will re-release the white/buzz blue/vitamin c and black/fearless purple colorways for $115 at retailers including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Foot Action and Reebok.com

Originally launched in 1989, the Pump was a ground-breaking technology that no one had ever seen before. The basketball shoe ushered in a new development that’s now vital for any basketball shoe: a personalized, customized fit. Y’all will probably remember this sneaker from the 1992 NBA Slam Dunk Contest when Dee Brown pumped up his Omni’s before winning the contest with a no-look dunk. Classic.

