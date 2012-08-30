Reebok Sublite ProRise

08.30.12 6 years ago

Reebok is coming on strong towards the end of the summer, and while we can expect some killer retro releases from them in the near future, here’s a look at their latest product. It’s called the Reebok Sublite ProRise, and it’s a sneaker we can expect to see Jason Terry and Jameer Nelson wear. You can snag a pair at Dick’s Sporting Goods, FinishLine and Reebok.com for $100.

More photos below…

What do you think?

