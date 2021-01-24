Steph Curry continued his climb up the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made chart on Saturday evening in the Golden State Warriors’ 127-108 loss to the Utah Jazz. Curry did it in style, too, slicing through the Jazz’s defense, whipping a pass out to the perimeter, and relocating the corner to hit the 2,561st triple of his career.

He still has a way to go to catch Ray Allen atop the list — he’s at 2,973 — but Curry was able to pull slightly ahead of Reggie Miller with this one. As someone who is aware of his place in basketball’s history, Curry made it a point to shout Miller out when he pulled into a tie on the all-time list earlier in the game, tossing a 3 and a 1 up with his hands in honor of Miller’s jersey number back in his playing days.

Miller must have appreciated this and, well, all of Curry’s excellence as a shooter, because after the game, Miller and his son, Ryker, made a surprise appearance on Curry’s postgame press conference. Ryker started out by saying congratulations to “Mr. Curry” before his old man popped in and offered up praise.

"You are an inspiration to so many little ones like mine." Reggie Miller surprised Steph during his postgame press conference to congratulate him on a historic achievement. 💙 pic.twitter.com/qtXXXu17qT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2021

“I know you’re chasing Ray, but you are an inspiration to so many little ones, like mine, and I’m just so proud of all the work, because I know what goes into that, I know the countless hours when it’s easy to go hang with your boys, hit the club, sleep, do other things,” Miller said. “But you’re in the lab getting your work done.”

Miller praised Curry for being a family man and a father off the court, then said that his entire family is proud of how he blends being a player on the court with a father off of it and a member of “Dub nation.” Curry then took some time to praise the two men for who, before Saturday’s game, sat ahead of him on the all-time chart.