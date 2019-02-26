Reggie Miller Went To The Pacers Facility And Showed He’s Still An Elite Three-Point Shooter

02.26.19 58 mins ago

Getty Image

Stephen Curry is the greatest three-point shooter of all-time, and you’ll be hard pressed to find anyone willing to really debate you on that assertion.

That includes the one-time greatest three-point shooter in the world, Reggie Miller, who has not been shy about passing that crown on to Curry, marveling at the Warriors’ star’s shooting prowess during broadcasts. However, one can’t help but wonder what Miller’s career would have looked like had he developed his game in the modern, three-point crazy version of basketball played now.

Miller was among the first superstar sharpshooters in the NBA and is a major influence on today’s game because of the impact he had stretching the floor for the Pacers. On Tuesday, Miller was in his old stomping grounds in Indy and decided to get some shots up at the facility, and showed that while his playing days may be long behind him, he’s still got that silky stroke.

