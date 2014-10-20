Report: Multiple Sources Say Kobe Is To Blame For Steep Decline Of The Lakers

You should really read Abbott’s whole piece, but we’ll give you the highlights. First, here’s one of the first instances of an agent blaming Bryant for LA’s inability to attract a sure-fire star in free agency over the last couple of summers:
“I’ve had a lot of clients in the last five years, good players, who didn’t want to play with Kobe,” says an agent who has had numerous NBA stars. “They see that his teammates become the chronic public whipping boys. Anyone who could possibly challenge Kobe for the spotlight ends up becoming a pincushion for the media. Even Shaq.”
The first Laker mentioned is former all-star Andrew Bynum — yup, as hard as it is to believe, Bynum was an all-star starter for the West in 2012 with Bryant before a series of knee ailments derailed his career before it had even really begun:
One Lakers insider remembers a time in 2012 when Bynum — about a year after declaring that the Lakers had on-court “trust issues” — was due for a contract extension: “Andrew’s question in contract talks was: ‘How are you going to rein in Kobe?’ We couldn’t give direct answers. My immediate thought was, Well, he doesn’t want to play with Kobe if we can’t answer that question.”
“I just never felt like the Lakers put as much effort into the building-the-team part of it,” says an agent who once had a free agent decline a Lakers offer. “I saw some things in the players’ parking lot. Conversations between Bynum and his people and some people with the Lakers. It got pretty rough and heated.”
“It’s horrendous. It’s evil. It’s a hard drug to quit when you’re winning,” says a front office executive from a rival team who knows everyone involved well. “Kobe has cost the Lakers dearly in human capital. Kobe has hurt a lot of people. In some cases jeopardized careers.”
More recently was the case of Dwight Howard, who was traded to the Lakers before the 2012-13 NBA season. Howard struggled that season following back surgery over the summer of 2012, and many Lakers fans (somewhat unfairly) blamed the seven-foot center for LA’s first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Spurs and a season that didn’t meet the preseason hype. Kobe, if you don’t remember, tore his Achilles’ tendon right before the postseason that year. But it was Kobe’s attitude in Dwight’s free agency pitch meeting that ultimately led the former Magic all-star to sign with the Rockets for $30 million less, rather than give it a go with Kobe and the Lakers. Here’s Abbott on the meeting in question, which Steve Nash — the yin to Kobe’s yang — also attended:
As the Lakers’ contingent settled into the conference room’s ergonomic chairs, it was clear that two-time MVP point guard Steve Nash, in a nice crisp shirt, listening attentively, was running Kupchak’s game plan. But Bryant showed up, according to a person in the room, in “hoops shorts, a T-shirt and a gold chain.” He had also packed an attitude.
When Howard asked why his teammates let the injured center take all the flak when the Lakers’ season went south, Nash said he didn’t know that Howard had felt that way and that had he known, he would have acted differently. Bryant, on the other hand, offered a crash course in developing thick skin and a mini lecture on learning how to win. Sources told ESPN Insider Chris Broussard that Bryant’s lecture was “a complete turnoff” for Howard.
Howard signed with Houston that summer at a $30 million discount and the Lakers struggled through a 2013-14 campaign that saw Kobe only appear in six games after fracturing his left knee.
It’s not just Bryant’s cantankerous attitude with potential free agents that’s done the team in, either:
“The problem is, he’s just not as good as he thinks he is,” says one source in the Lakers’ inner circle. “He’s just not as efficient as he thinks he is. If he had the other intangibles, like LeBron, or if he was any kind of different person, it would have been easy for us to attract talent, retain it and win.”
But it allegedly comes down to Kobe’s behavior that’s turned other stars off. They’re just not as likely to sign with the Lakers when Bryant’s still around. Some even believe the Lakers agreed to Kobe’s gargantuan two-year extension last year knowing they couldn’t really go about a real roster re-load until Bryant had retired:
As one rival front office executive says: “I’m sure Mitch [Kupchak] already investigated and found out he didn’t need two max slots because the destination isn’t all that attractive until Kobe has completely left the premises.”
“Mitch did his homework,” says another NBA exec. “He can’t get a marquee player to play alongside Kobe, cap space be damned.” As several agents around the league said, it’s tough, after so many failed attempts, to convince any player that they’ll love playing with Bryant.
“He wants to win,” says a source close to Lakers decision makers. “But only as long as he’s the reason we’re winning, as long as the performance is not affecting his numbers. No one works harder than Kobe. And no one sabotages his own efforts more. He’s scaring off the free agents we’re trying to get. We’re trying to surround you with talent and your ego is getting in the way.”
The heralded group of players available in the 2014 free agency period all chose to avoid the Lakers, and it lends credence to the belief Bryant just couldn’t’ co-exist with another big-name star.
I’m a fan but Kobe is a shareholder in the Lakers current state. In regards to Shaq, accountability largely falls on Shaq. Only Allen Iverson has a worse rep when it cames to practice and conditioning. He shit on teammates just as bad as Kobe but he seduces people with his clowning. Shaq’s one of the biggest assholes around when it comes to being sleazy. If Kobe’s an asshole, Shaq played a large role in birthing him. He and Derek Fisher used to treat him like shit. I still remember those two making life so bad for him that he couldn’t even use the locker room. Kobe has a resume for gunning but Derek Fisher used to be Jason Williams bad when it came to taking ridiculous fucking three pointers. Kobe did fuck his last chance at a title(s) by beefing with Dwight Howard and that had to have gotten around to free agents. They’ll need to have flukes happen and a 2010-11 Dallas Mavericks run to get to the postseason. Pau Gasol is the greatest Kobe victim. He was blamed for everything from Kobe shooting 10% to bird flu for years. Nevermind the fact that the Lakers weren’t going to the Finals those three years straight without him.
wow bro great observation. i concur
How was Pau Gasol a Kobe “victim”? Pau Gasol went from an obscure NBA All-Star on an irrelevant team, to winning two championships with one of professional sports’ most popular teams. Pau got “blamed” for seemingly playing with a lack of toughness, intensity, and effort. That were the same damn issues with Bynum, and Odom, which as a Lakers fan, got frustrating.
As far as Dwight Horward goes. Apparently, HE’S not the best teammate either. If Dwight wanted to go to Houston and play with James Harden, where there’s less pressure. Then so be it. You’re just flat out wrong about D-Fish. Him and Kobe were, and are tight. And they played well together.
The Lakers constantly blamed him for subpar production but he would’ve needed more touches to help them. Whenever there was trouble in L.A., Pau was typically the scapegoat. He did have some bad stretches at times but he wasn’t the sole cause. He took way more shit than he should’ve.
It wasn’t just Pau’s lack of shot attempts. He constantly got criticized for softness and playing with a lack of fire. Prompting Phil Jackson to even hit him in the chest, during a timeout, one time.
And Pau took a lot of shit from the media and fans, because that’s what happens when you’re a top player, on a team with high expectations. When you don’t win. The hate comes. That’s why this feature by Henry Abbott is bashing Kobe. It’s part of the job.
Kobe & Derek are cool now but that wasn’t the case back then. Shaq was the ringleader in the locker room and Derek did ride Kobe some, along with everybody but Eddie Jones. Like I said, Kobe’s asshole tendencies really got sparked by his early years there.
It’s true that Dwight’s got some issues, which are now showing in how he relates to his Houston teammates. He’s not as bad as Kobe can be. He did get some Pau treatment in LA, though the coaching was bad all season that year and he played hurt. You have to wonder if the goings down there got around to other guys as to why they wouldn’t go there. Some of these stories, especially the Steve Nash comment about Kobe’s ball dominating, have been around since that big three started melting down.
I’ve never heard of any conflict between D-Fish and Kobe. Fish wouldn’t have signed back with the Lakers in 2007, if that were the case. I recommend you watch that Grantland interview with Steve Nash. Dwight Howard was a pretty sucky teammate, and not a guy who I would want to lead my favorite team. And Kobe’s ball dominating, was something that Nash accepted before he came to L.A.
Like I said, their issues were going on years before but were settled. By 2007, it was gravy. I agree with the Nash point. It’s on him for going there if he felt he needed to have the ball all the time.
We love KOBE BRYANT and how childish it is for ESPN to bring out a hit piece after called them a bunch of idiots. ESPN are truly a bunch of idiots. Kobe is selfish players but he transformed the NBA and lakers
LOL ESPN BUNCH OF WHINY KIDS.
The people whining were a “roundup from agents, league insiders, front office executives and others around the NBA”
If you read the article in full and then went into every ACTUAL individual interview, ud see how contorted ESPN told the story…ESPN just doesn’t like being called “a bunch of idiots” so they fired back…honestly they don’t know a lot about basketball in terms of player profiles to begin with, my family friend writes for them and he says that he watches the NBA maybe once a month…anyways, bottom line is Kobe is a top 5 player all time and if players don’t want to play with him then thats their loss really
-from ur friendly neighborhood laker fan
Kobe was right ESPN is a bunch of idiots, they are so West Coast Biased and shows ,which is why I stopped watching ESPN. Colin Cowherd is the only real person from ESPN other than that the rest of their staff is all from the east coast. Now back to Kobe, First Bynum Didn’t even want to learn from the Great Kareem who is probably the greatest of all time and where is Bynum now?? Exactly Kobe made him look good. Dwight the wannabe Superman who did not want to come to the Lakers from the beginning because Shaq was clowning on him not Kobe, Dwight even said he didn’t want to follow in Shaq’s foot steps because he knew those shoes were too bigg to fill, plus Kobe beat Dwight in the finals and knew he doesn’t have what it takes. Dwight is an NBA Model who looks good not an NBA Player. 2nd the last couple of Lakers management decisions in terms of coaches have been a failure which is the real reason no star wanted to come to the LakeShow, seriously if Phil Jackson was still the coach I guarantee Stars would have signed including Melo. 3rd the NBA also took away the Chris Paul trade from the Lakers which would have made them relevant again, just look at the Clippers now, a gift from the NBA. Screw ESPN go back playing with Disney maybe ESPN should show Goofy cartoons on how to play sports.
what about being denied marquee players like how they were denied chris paul?
like Paul George said, ESPN is reaching.
they pick on kobe’s contract? how about amar’e the second highest paid player next season? not to knock him because he brought relevance back to the knicks but I highly doubt he’d have the production levels of Carmelo or even Dalembert but everyone was knocking on Melo for taking the money, nothing was made out of Amar’e opting in for his final year. (and who wouldn’t, unless you’re Dwyane Wade and have some backup plan with your team)
Haha I love it. Everyone who disagrees with the article just attacks ESPN instead of the points they make. Classic.
Its laughable that they are using Dwight Howard as an example. That dude is a bigger quitter than LeBron.
I’m not a Kobe fan. And I think in another post, you pointed out how the entire Chicago team rushed to Rose’s aid when he went to the floor. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anyone come to Kobe’s aid for anything and I think that speaks volumes for the culture he creates.
He is a damn good basketball player and has won a lot, but he only ever won when he had an amazing team around him who put up with his attitude.
Good luck this season LA fans. At least you still have the Clippers.
I guess ESPN doesnt know what greatness is all about, cuz greatness can either be a friend or a bitch sometimes, but in the end u have to respect the best