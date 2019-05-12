



The future of the Boston Celtics is normally viewed through the lens of two things: whether Kyrie Irving will come back, and whether the team will try to put together a trade for Anthony Davis. While it’s not as flashy as either of those, one major piece of the team’s roster could theoretically leave if he wants this summer.

Al Horford, the subtle but brilliant center who has provided a steady hand during his tenure with the team, has a player option for a touch above $30 million. While it stands to reason he won’t get that kind of money if he hits free agency, a report out of Boston indicates Horford might want to make a savvy long-term decision this summer.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald brings word that Horford would be willing to turn down this option to work out the sort of contract that would give the soon-to-be 33-year-old center job security.

The Celts still have to find out what Al Horford wants to do. The veteran can opt out of the approximately $29 million he has coming next year, and, according to a league source, Horford would like to stay. The source added that he’d take a more team-friendly number for next season if he can get two more years tacked on. As of now, however, the Celtics have yet to engage in any talks with Horford or his representation.

It’d be a savvy move by Horford, and while it remains to be seen if he’d be a veteran hand on a young Celtics squad or an indispensable piece to a team with championship aspirations this year, there’s value in Boston making sure he comes back. There are a host of interesting free agency decisions that could happen around the league this summer, and in the event he does end up opting out of his deal, Horford’s name would be among the most fascinating … unless, of course, he just ends up back in Boston.