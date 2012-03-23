Report: Austin Rivers Is Going To The NBA

Austin Rivers, we hardly knew ya.

The freshman Duke guard is reportedly hiring an agent and going pro, reports CBSSports.com. Despite Duke losing memorably in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Rivers had a solid year: 15.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He didn’t blow people away like many suspected he might after a fabulous high school career, but he showed his potential as a scorer and as a clutch player.

I personally saw him hit the buzzer-beating three to beat UNC this year through a trip with Jordan Brand, and even before that, I recognized he’s on his way to becoming a dangerous scorer in the NBA. While the report from CBSSports.com says many NBA executives expect the 6-3 Rivers to be a lottery pick, DraftExpress.com has him slotted at No. 18. NBADraft.net does have him being selected at No. 11.

I’ve heard the Monta Ellis comparisons, which have merit. Both are undersized scorers who love working in isolation situations. I’ve also likened Rivers to a slightly smaller Jamal Crawford because of his one-on-one ability and shot-making. How high can he rise in the draft? Only time will tell.

Was this the right move?

