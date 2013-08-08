Report: Beno Udrih Likely Signing With The Knicks

Free agent point guard Beno Udrih is likely to sign with the New York Knicks, according to a report from The New York Post. New York has been courting the 31-year-old all summer in an effort to find a replacement for Jason Kidd. Just as Kidd did last year, the Knicks will probably often play Udrih off the ball at the two-guard (something he’s accustomed to) while also using him in a point guard rotation that includes starter Raymond Felton and Pablo Prigioni.

Last season, during stops in both Milwaukee and Orlando, the 6-3 Udrih averaged 8.2 points and 4.6 assists while making $7 million. In New York, he’ll likely only receive the $1.27 million veteran’s minimum salary, but it’ll be his first extended action with a contender since playing with the Spurs in 2007.

Is this a good move?

