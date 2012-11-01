Report: Blake Griffin Is Joining Jordan Brand

Perhaps lost in the hoopla surrounding the Clippers’ season debut last night – I’m starting to think this’ll be the most exciting team in the league to watch, and that Eric Bledsoe might be my favorite non-superstar player in the league – is that Blake Griffin did not have a good game (just 11 and seven, with twice as many turnovers as assists). Was his mind elsewhere? Perhaps. Reports are indicating he’s joining Jordan Brand after spending last season and this year’s preseason with the Nike Hyperdunk series.

CBSSports.com reports an announcement is expected soon about the new endorsement deal.

After Dwyane Wade left for Li-Ning, Jordan is moving swiftly to load back up. They locked in rising star Russell Westbrook, and now Griffin will be joining his teammate Chris Paul under the Jumpman umbrella, as well as Ray Allen, Carmelo Anthony and Joe Johnson.

Last night, Griffin spent the game rocking some Jordan Super.Fly PEs (photo courtesy of NiceKicks and Zimbio). Stay tuned for an official announcement from our friends at Jordan.

Is this a good move?

