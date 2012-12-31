Report: Boston, Dallas, Orlando & Charlotte Most Likely To Trade For DeMarcus Cousins

It’s the worst-kept secret in all of basketball, and even as the Kings deny the issues surrounding their once-franchise cornerstone DeMarcus Cousins, we all know something is amiss. The relationship between the Sacramento Kings and their 6-11 center is strained, and DMC’s new agent (Dan Fegan) is reportedly aiming to get Cousins traded to either the Celtics or the Mavericks. Sacramento doesn’t want to lose their most talented player, yet if these rumors and reports continue, what can they do?

KSR (Kentucky Sports Radio) writes that a source close to Cousins hopes a deal will be completed soon with one of four teams: the previously mentioned Mavericks and Celtics, as well as Orlando and Charlotte. All four present viable options for Cousins to grow and develop into a franchise player (something you can argue Sacramento’s unstable present state doesn’t allow), and Boston and Dallas bring the added benefit of doing it in a playoff atmosphere. Yet these are also Cousins’ preferred destinations, and it’s arguable none of them – especially Dallas and Boston – have the resources to entice the Kings.

Besides, Sacramento’s ownership desperately wants to hold onto Cousins. He’s by far their best chance at remaining respectable in the coming years (did you see his triple-double last night?), and one of the few potential bright spots on an otherwise ill-conceived roster. Tyreke Evans was once thought to be that, but his game and reputation tailed off. The guards mean well, but they’re all small, shoot-first players who would be ideal fits on veteran rosters that need a quick change of pace guard to come in off the bench for 15-20 minutes a game. The big men outside of DMC are young but flawed. The team lacks direction and focus. With that being said, Sam Amico of FOX Sports & FOX Sports Ohio tweeted: NBA GM wouldn’t be specific, but says “if what I hear is true,” Kings will have tough time turning down Bobcats’ offer for DeMarcus Cousins.

Right now, there is too much unknown to judge where Cousins will end up. Sacramento wants him to stay, but Cousins doesn’t seem happy there. Boston and Dallas desperately want him, but won’t give up enough talent to get him. Charlotte and Orlando also want in, but the Kings might not be interested considering their current talent pools aren’t exactly breeding grounds for future All-Stars. It’s a big circus, and if you take into account Fegan’s recent reputation, that might be what he wants.

For now, there are only a few guarantees you can take away from this: Sacramento will struggle as long as their best player isn’t fully engaged, and Cousins will continue to have an up-and-down, disappointing season.

