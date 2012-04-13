Report: Bradley Beal Is Going To The NBA

04.13.12 6 years ago

Another day. Another confirmation. Reports are indicating Florida freshman Bradley Beal will be entering this summer’s NBA Draft. Beal himself somewhat confirmed it on Twitter earlier today in a response to a friend’s question, and at this moment, Billy Donovan is holding a news conference to talk about any recent news regarding the team. You can bet Beal’s decision will come up.

CBSSports.com initially reported the 6-4 freshman’s decision to leave, and earlier today a friend posted a comment to him on Twitter, saying: “It’s crazy I just played with my lil bro @RealDealBeal23 last year and now he bout to be in the league lol.” Beal responded: “lol yessir !.”

This isn’t a shock. Beal is a surefire top-10 selection, and DraftExpress.com currently has him going No. 5 in the draft. This past season, he averaged 14.8 points and led UF with 6.7 rebounds a game while being named to the All-SEC first team and All-Freshman team. Scouts have compared him to everyone from Eric Gordon to Ray Allen, and even though Florida’s last one-and-done player didn’t do so hot (Donnell Harvey), most believe Beal can make it. In high school, he held a 91.7 average in the classroom. He’s smart, savvy and above all else, has some game.

Is this a good choice?

