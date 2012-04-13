Report: Bradley Beal Is Going To The NBA

Another day. Another confirmation. Reports are indicating Florida freshman Bradley Beal will be entering this summer’s NBA Draft. Beal himself somewhat confirmed it on Twitter earlier today in a response to a friend’s question, and at this moment, Billy Donovan is holding a news conference to talk about any recent news regarding the team. You can bet Beal’s decision will come up.

CBSSports.com initially reported the 6-4 freshman’s decision to leave, and earlier today a friend posted a comment to him on Twitter, saying: “It’s crazy I just played with my lil bro @RealDealBeal23 last year and now he bout to be in the league lol.” Beal responded: “lol yessir !.”

This isn’t a shock. Beal is a surefire top-10 selection, and DraftExpress.com currently has him going No. 5 in the draft. This past season, he averaged 14.8 points and led UF with 6.7 rebounds a game while being named to the All-SEC first team and All-Freshman team. Scouts have compared him to everyone from Eric Gordon to Ray Allen, and even though Florida’s last one-and-done player didn’t do so hot (Donnell Harvey), most believe Beal can make it. In high school, he held a 91.7 average in the classroom. He’s smart, savvy and above all else, has some game.

Is this a good choice?

