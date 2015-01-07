Update: Cavs Acquire Mozgov In Principle; Two Firsts Headed To Denver

The Cleveland Cavaliers appear headed for a full mid-season overhaul. Less than 48 hours after acquiring Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith, the league’s marquee squad is reportedly on verge of completing a trade with the Denver Nuggets for center Timofey Mozgov.

UPDATE: The deal for Mozgov has been agreed to in principle. Cleveland is paying Denver a minor fortune to acquire him:

Cleveland has agreed to a deal in principle to acquire Denver center Timofey Mogzgov for two first-round picks, league source tells Yahoo. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) January 7, 2015

Cleveland will send Denver two picks that it controls via Memphis and Oklahoma City, league source tells Yahoo. No other players in deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) January 7, 2015

On the surface, two first-round picks seems like too much for a player of Mozgov’s caliber. The value of youngsters on rookie contracts has never been higher, and the Cavaliers suddenly lack the immediate capacity to get them in coming drafts. But Cleveland is in “win-now” mode, and Mozgov certainly makes David Blatt’s team better.

Would we make the deal if we were Cavs GM David Griffin? Probably not, but the pressures of theoretically running a LeBron James-led squad don’t compare to those that come with actually doing so.

PREVIOUSLY:

ESPN sources say tell @WindhorstESPN and I that Cavs are in advanced discussions to acquire Timofey Mozgov from Denver — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 7, 2015

ESPN sources say Cavs are prepared to surrender at least one first-round pick and additional trade assets to Denver for Mozgov — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 7, 2015

Deal sending Timofey Mozgov from Denver to Cleveland, I'm told, is on course to be completed as soon as today — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 7, 2015

Key to this potential deal is the protected first-round pick Cleveland received from the Oklahoma City Thunder in Monday’s three-team swap with the New York Knicks. Mozgov has long been a rumored target of the Cavaliers, but the team lacked assets Denver was seeking in exchange for him – perhaps not anymore.

The 7-1 Russian would help fill a gaping hole in the middle of Cleveland’s lineup that was made bigger by Anderson Varejao’s recent season-ending injury. Mozgov isn’t the dominant rim-protector the Cavs need to fix their leaky defense, but is still solid – opponents shoot 48.6 percent against him at the rim. Considering the deficiencies of Tristan Thompson and especially Kevin Love in that regard, Mozgov’s relative prowess as a paint intimidator could make a major impact in Cleveland.

But first, this deal actually needs to be completed. Stay tuned as the day goes on for updates on Mozgov potentially joining the Cavaliers.

