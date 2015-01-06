Update #2: Shumpert, Smith To CLE; Waiters To OKC; Reggie Jackson Uninvolved

With basketball twitter abuzz that the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Dion Waiters, Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the news. The question now is where the talented but mercurial third-year guard is heading.

UPDATE #2: This just keeps getting juicier. The latest is that Iman Shumpert will be joining Smith in Cleveland, and that Jackson is actually uninvolved in the proceedings:

Along with Waiters, New York is sending Iman Shumpert to the Cavaliers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2015

Reggie Jackson is not included in a deal to the Knicks, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. So far, unclear if he's headed anywhere at all. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2015

There was a conflicting report from ESPN that Jackson was bound for New York (as per our speculation), but Wojnarowski’s note is the most recent tidbit concerning the Thunder’s talented reserve guard.

Obviously, we’ll let you know once a deal is finalized. For now, these are the pertinent details: Smith and Shumpert to Cleveland; Waiters to Oklahoma City; and the Knicks’ compensation is unclear.

UPDATE: This trade is quickly turning into a blockbuster. Wojnarowski reports that Thunder guard Reggie Jackson could be part of the deal, and that J.R. Smith is being dealt to the Cavs:

New York is sending J.R. Smith to Cleveland, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2015

Crazy.

Does this mean Jackson, a restricted free agent at the end of this season, is bound for New York? Presumably, but stay tuned for updates. Obviously, this is a very fluid situation.

PREVIOUSLY:

Cleveland pulled Dion Waiters out of the game tonight and have a deal to trade him, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 6, 2015

The rumors began when Waiters, Alex Kirk, and Lou Amundson were absent from the Cavs’ bench for tip-off of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.

Alex Kirk, Lou Amundsen and Dion Waiters were all out here for introductions. We talked to them in locker room. All have disappeared. — Ethan J. Skolnick (@EthanJSkolnick) January 6, 2015

Since-deleted tweets from Scoop Jardine, Waiters’ cousin and former Syracuse teammate, added fuel to the fire and hinted at Cleveland’s trade partner:

From Waiters' cousin RT @scoopjardine Dion got traded — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 6, 2015

Re: Dion Waiters, who was taken off the bench, by Dion’s cousin RT @scoopjardine: Thunder up!!! 😎 — devin kharpertian (@uuords) January 6, 2015

Could Waiters be teaming with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook?

We’ll keep you updated as this ongoing story develops throughout the night.

