Update #2: Shumpert, Smith To CLE; Waiters To OKC; Reggie Jackson Uninvolved

With basketball twitter abuzz that the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Dion Waiters, Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the news. The question now is where the talented but mercurial third-year guard is heading.
UPDATE #2: This just keeps getting juicier. The latest is that Iman Shumpert will be joining Smith in Cleveland, and that Jackson is actually uninvolved in the proceedings:
There was a conflicting report from ESPN that Jackson was bound for New York (as per our speculation), but Wojnarowski’s note is the most recent tidbit concerning the Thunder’s talented reserve guard.
Obviously, we’ll let you know once a deal is finalized. For now, these are the pertinent details: Smith and Shumpert to Cleveland; Waiters to Oklahoma City; and the Knicks’ compensation is unclear.
UPDATE: This trade is quickly turning into a blockbuster. Wojnarowski reports that Thunder guard Reggie Jackson could be part of the deal, and that J.R. Smith is being dealt to the Cavs:
https://twitter.com/WojYahooNBA/status/552262250309095424
Crazy.
Does this mean Jackson, a restricted free agent at the end of this season, is bound for New York? Presumably, but stay tuned for updates. Obviously, this is a very fluid situation.
PREVIOUSLY:
The rumors began when Waiters, Alex Kirk, and Lou Amundson were absent from the Cavs’ bench for tip-off of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.
Since-deleted tweets from Scoop Jardine, Waiters’ cousin and former Syracuse teammate, added fuel to the fire and hinted at Cleveland’s trade partner:
Could Waiters be teaming with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook?
We’ll keep you updated as this ongoing story develops throughout the night.
What do you think?
Lmaoo looking forward to Jr Smith vs LeBron.
Why DIDN’T New York trade for Jackson? They could use him right now.
JR Smith to the Cavs will be disaster. JR won’t last the season in Cleveland.
Maybe the problem is Lebron. He is just not the same player this year: [bit.ly]
Watch this video.
JR Smith is going to piss LeBron off a lot. He pissed off a lot of Knicks fans the past two seasons, now he’s going to piss off the Cavalier fans. I don’t mind the trade in the Knicks standpoint because JR is most likely going to opt in next season and take away salary cap space. Shumpert needed the change of scenery. He’s not going to break out on the Knicks but with another team.