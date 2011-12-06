Report: Clippers Offer DeAndre Jordan 5-Year, $40 Million Deal

A negotiation always has to start somewhere, so it’s nice to see some actual numbers surface to go along with team interest. As we’ve said before, trying to gauge market value under the new CBA has been tough. Teams have been losing money so they don’t want to spend it irrationally, while players are still looking to get “what they’re worth.” Well, the Clippers have made the first move in an attempt to re-sign restricted free agent DeAndre Jordan, but it looks as though they’re going to have to wait.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Clippers have offered Jordan a five-year, $40 million contract. But as Wojnarowski notes, “he’s destined to sign an offer sheet and force them to match.”

What does this mean? As a restricted free agent, Jordan holds most of the power. For example, if he wants to return to the Clippers – and all signs point to that being the case – then turning down this deal doesn’t mean he won’t be in L.A. this season. Say, for example, he signs a five-year, $50 million offer sheet with the Rockets. Jordan has to realize that his fate is now sealed between two franchises. If the Clippers don’t match, he’s in Houston; if they do, he just made himself an extra $10 million.

While Jordan isn’t slated to make as much as Nene, Tyson Chandler or David West, the 23-year-old posted career highs in points, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, rebounds and blocks last season in only 25.6 minutes per game.

What do you think? Should Jordan take the deal? Is he worth more?

