Report: Clippers Offer DeAndre Jordan 5-Year, $40 Million Deal

A negotiation always has to start somewhere, so it’s nice to see some actual numbers surface to go along with team interest. As we’ve said before, trying to gauge market value under the new CBA has been tough. Teams have been losing money so they don’t want to spend it irrationally, while players are still looking to get “what they’re worth.” Well, the Clippers have made the first move in an attempt to re-sign restricted free agent DeAndre Jordan, but it looks as though they’re going to have to wait.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Clippers have offered Jordan a five-year, $40 million contract. But as Wojnarowski notes, “he’s destined to sign an offer sheet and force them to match.”
What does this mean? As a restricted free agent, Jordan holds most of the power. For example, if he wants to return to the Clippers – and all signs point to that being the case – then turning down this deal doesn’t mean he won’t be in L.A. this season. Say, for example, he signs a five-year, $50 million offer sheet with the Rockets. Jordan has to realize that his fate is now sealed between two franchises. If the Clippers don’t match, he’s in Houston; if they do, he just made himself an extra $10 million.
While Jordan isn’t slated to make as much as Nene, Tyson Chandler or David West, the 23-year-old posted career highs in points, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, rebounds and blocks last season in only 25.6 minutes per game.
What do you think? Should Jordan take the deal? Is he worth more?
He should take it. I wish we had him instead of Spencer Hawes bum ass
this is a test for the teams, this is fair for him maybe even too much money since he’s not starting which means lesser money in the new CBA. I think he should take it but there is gonna be a team out there who’s gonna pay a guy who shoots 43% free throws a lot of money.
he might cant shoot free throws.but he’ll dunk on your fuckin head and wont let u get a shot off down the other end.
LOL… you were really hoping no one looked up his career stats.
After looking at it a bit more, he is a poor man’s Dwight. As so he should be paid like one.
He’s got the potential to be really good.
He’s worth right around that. If I was him I’d take it.
hahaha career high in freethrow percentage
@Young 23 – Just about everyone in the league has the potential to be really good.
Guess this means Kaman is getting Amnesty Claused. Clips (i.e. Sterling) isn’t paying that much for a backup.
Of course he’ll get a $10M/year offer. This is why the NBA owners needed a lockout to save themselves from themselves, and apparently they learned nothing.
Of course they learned nothing….they just wanted a larger piece of the pie so they can overspend with more leeway. While I say knock off 1 or 2 mil off per year, I think he will be one of the better defensive centers and finisher around the rim(basically dunking on people).
Houston does need a C bad tho. Clips need to unload one…
In order to reach his potential he has to stay in LA. He plays off Blake perfectly, he could challenge Dwight for best defensie big man once he learns to stay out of foul trouble. Hes also Blake’s closet friend on the team which means you’d piss off your franchise player If you let Jordan walk. My guess is he stays a Clip and they build around size. They need to find a replacement for Del Negro ASAP!
Deandre jordan is the perfect fit next to their franchise player blake griffin. He doesnt need the ball to be effective. Plays hard d and gets as excited as a normal fan when griffin nuts/dunks on Mozgov. He deserves it
LOL@AB
i’ve been saying that since the lockout ended. I don’t get it at all.
If I was Deandre I’d be looking at 4 teams. #1 on my list would be his homestate Texas teams. San Antonio and Houston. Houston has the money, but San Antonio has Duncan, whom he could learn from. I’m sure San Antonio wouldn’t mind trading Richard Jefferson (even though he just had a decent year) in order to get the young big man in a Sign and trade.
The other team is New Jersey. A chance to play with a top 3 PG in Deron, and he has shooters around him.
The last team would be OKC. Simply because you’ll have a chance to win a title. If OKC could fill their center role with D.Jordan they are automatic contenders. Only problem is they’d have to trade another major piece. Someone like Thabo maybe. because they don’t have the money to offer him.
Deandre<Ibaka at this point for OKC. Perkins plays better post d then Denadre and Ibaka has a much better midrange game
He avg. 7pts/7rpg last year, they must be offering this because his dunk ratio is higher than Blakes, look it up, what a joke.