Rumor: DeMarcus Cousins Could Be Out Until January

The Sacramento Kings were in trouble when it was reported on Sunday that DeMarcus Cousinss would be sidelined another 7-10 days with viral meningitis. If the latest chatter regarding the length of Boogie’s absence proves accurate, they might as well kiss their playoff hopes goodbye. According to Dave Carmichael of KHTK Sports in Sacramento, the Kings’ franchise player could be out until January.

Hearing chatter that DeMarcus Cousins may be out until January. Still extremely ill. Not looking like anytime soon. — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) December 8, 2014

The CDC states that some viral meningitis cases are overcome within 7-10 days of affliction, perhaps leading to initial optimism concerning the timeline for Cousins’ return. Recovery and being ready to play a professional basketball game, however, are two very different things.

Sacramento improved its record without Cousins to 2-4 after last night’s 101-92 home victory over the Utah Jazz. Since starting the season by winning five of their first six games, the Kings are just 6-9.

Should Cousins play by January 1, he’ll miss his team’s next 11 games. And at this point, it seems like that’s a hopeful timetable for his return to action.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.