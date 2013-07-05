Report: Dwight Howard Chooses The Houston Rockets

Wow. It now appears that all of the momentum behind Dwight Howard and his apparent desire to end up in Houston has now come to fruition.

Although Dwight has not said anything officially – there was some speculation that he was going to announce it on Twitter as soon as today – it is being reported by multiple outlets that he is indeed headed to the Rockets.

From Sam Amick of USA Today just a few minutes ago:

After 20 months of twists and turns in the Dwight Howard saga, a person with knowledge of his decision told USA TODAY Sports he will join the Houston Rockets. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because his decision had not yet been announced.

And there you have it. Dwight, James Harden & Co. to build for a championship in Clutch City.

We’ll keep you updated when (and if) this becomes a done deal.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.