Report: Dwight Howard Wants Stan Van Gundy Out In Orlando

For the Orlando Magic, reports are saying it’s pretty simple: to keep Dwight Howard, they need to get rid of head coach Stan Van Gundy. While this isn’t a guarantee Howard would stay around for a new coach, some believe it’s the Magic’s only chance to sign their franchise player to an extension this summer.

WKMG Local 6 in Orlando writes:

In order for Dwight Howard to sign a contract extension this summer with the Orlando Magic, team owners will have to fire head coach Stan Van Gundy, as well as his coaching staff, sources close to the team and the NBA told Local 6 Sports Director David Pingalore. Pingalore’s sources confirmed the talk has been “amping” up in recent weeks. According to the sources, the probability of Van Gundy’s staff to be released from their final year of the contract is very high. The sources confirm that if Van Gundy and his staff are fired, the Magic will use the exclamation that they “just couldn’t win in a timely fashion.”

The team is denying the rumors, and even an unnamed player on the Magic roster says he doesn’t think it’s a done deal. But since a trade deadline report began circulating that indicated the team might go in a different direction, speculation has grown from sources around the league that Howard is tired of Van Gundy’s approach.

Orlando says Howard hasn’t become their de facto GM.

“He can’t make those decisions and choices,” Magic owner Rich DeVos told WKMG Local 6. “We will make those, but we will let him know what we are making and we want his opinion on what fits and doesn’t fit.”

The soap opera that dominated water cooler talks throughout the first half of this season doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.

